Gatineau care home worker dies of COVID-19

An employee at CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau, Que., has died of COVID-19, the first health-care worker in western Quebec to fall victim to the respiratory illness.

The 56-year-old man's union said he worked for the local health authority, CISSSO, for 26 years. He died Wednesday night.

CISSSO said in a statement it's offering sympathy and support to the man's family and coworkers.

According to the latest provincial report, 29 residents at the home have tested positive for the respiratory illness and seven have died.

Across western Quebec, 15 people have died and 87 CISSSO employees have come down with COVID-19.

In Ottawa, one employee at the Madonna Care Community and another at the Peter D. Clark long-term care centre have died of COVID-19.