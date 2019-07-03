New Gatineau garbage rules won't kick in until September

Gatineau council has decided residents won't have to stick to its new garbage limit until September 15.

The change was originally going to come into effect July 15.

Every two weeks, residents will be able to dispose of 120-litres of garbage for free in grey bins distributed by the city.

They'll have to pay 50 cents for each additional bag of garbage they leave at the curb, to a maximum of five bags.

The city's environmental services department had recommended a $2 rate for each additional bag, with a lower rate for residents in specific situations.

Council instead opted for a 50 cent rate as a "symbolic" incentive — to discourage people from exceeding the grey bin limit and encourage them to recycle or compost instead.

Giving discounts also posed legal issues because they could be seen as an incentive to pollute, said Plateau Coun. Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, chair of the city's Commission sur le développement du territoire, l'habitation et l'environnement.

The province is requiring Gatineau reduce the amount of waste that goes to its dump by 45 per cent of its 2016 volume by 2020.