Gatineau family launches human rights complaint over new garbage limit

A Gatineau family supporting their adult son with disabilities has launched a human rights complaint over the city's new garbage limit.

As of September 15, Gatineau residents can put out one large 120 litre bin of garbage every two weeks without charge as it tries to cut back on the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

Above that amount, residents can buy up to five extra 50-cent 80 litre overflow bags.

Pierre Beaudry says his 29-year old son lives with a moderate to severe intellectual disability and is incontinent, which leads to diaper waste that almost doubles the free allowable limit.

"It's like another tax," said Beaudry. "I think it's discrimination because we don't have any choice."

Pierre Beaudry has launched a Quebec human rights complaint over Gatineau's new garbage rules, saying his son's disability means the family produces more than their limit every two weeks. 0:36

For two years since discussions about the new garbage limit began, Beaudry said he's been trying to find some kind of accommodation, sometimes having to discuss his son's incontinence publicly in a process he calls "humiliating."

Beaudry filed his complaint with the Quebec human rights commission Tuesday against the city, Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, as well as Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, the councillor who heads the committee that developed the new policy, citing discrimination based on a disability.

The complaint was filed yesterday. (Radio-Canada)

No exceptions

The city said it will not comment on the case now that a formal complaint has been filed to the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse.

But city lawyers advised council as the policy was being formed the province of Quebec's tax law forces Gatineau to apply the levy equally to all households.

A Gatineau daycare has also spoken out about the pressures that diapers put on its limit and said it was also told it won't get an exception.

Beaudry's city councillor said she hasn't given up pushing for an accommodation.

Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond Coun. Louise Boudrias said she is working with councillors to try to accomodate the Beaudry family and others facing a similar problem. (Radio-Canada)

"I find it sad that a citizen has to go to that extent to make a point," said Louise Boudrias in French in an interview with Radio-Canada.

The city is taking a few weeks for a transition period before applying the levy, but Boudrias said she'd like to see a solution before the family has to begin paying the extra fees.

'We are not polluters'

The Beaudry family's discrimination case must be approved as valid before being investigated formally by the commission.

The case makes two points: that the levy is a discriminatory extra tax against his family and that the use of terminology like "polluter-pay" as written in the policy is negative terminology that misrepresents the family's situation.

"We are not polluters," said Beaudry.

"We are not using an extra service, we need that service."