Gatineau garbage rules could be adjusted again

Gatineau city councillors moved closer Thursday to doubling the number of times per year residents will be able to put out large items at the curb for garbage pickup.

In July, the city reduced the number of curbside pickup days for large items to four per year from what had been 12.

Shortly after, the city dealt with a surge in illegal garbage dumping.

In the first eight days after the changes, the city saw 27 complaints about illegal dumping when previously the city only got a few complaints a year.

The latest change, which still needs approval from the full council on Nov. 20, would move the city to having eight large item pickups per year.

The date has not been set yet.

It would also continue to waive fees for dropping off large items at its city drop-off centres.

The city also imposed new limits in July on how much garbage residents can throw out as part of effort to reduce the waste going to landfill.

Gatineau is aiming to eventually become a zero-waste municipality.