Gatineau councillors call for emergency garbage pickup

As frustration over illegal dumping grows, Gatineau city councillors held a special council meeting Thursday to consider tweaks to new rules for garbage pickups, as well as extra curbside collections for bulk items.

Since new restrictions on garbage came in on July 15, one change in particular involving large items seems to have led to rampant illegal dumping of things like mattresses and couches.

The city has received numerous complaints about illegal dumping since the change. The resulting mess had several councillors at the meeting calling for an emergency clean-up.

"We need to show we're doing something," Coun. Nathalie Lemieux told her colleagues.

The decision to have an emergency clean-up could be made without a vote, but Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, said he would have to consider the cost of such a clean-up. Pedneaud-Jobin said a decision on the issue could be made as soon as next week.

Councillors pointed to new restrictions on bulk items, which are now collected just four times a year. Residents can also drop off items at a designated collection centre for $50, but councillors moved to eliminate that charge on Thursday.

Council will vote on eliminating the fee Tuesday and discuss increasing the curbside pick-up to once a month.

The special meeting comes just weeks after the implementation of the new rules which made composting mandatory and brought in other limits on garbage pick-up.

Maude Marquise-Bissonnette, councillor for the Plateau district and chair of the city's environment commission, said she is open to considering changes. (Radio-Canada)

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, the city councillor who heads the committee responsible for implementing the provincially-mandated changes, has already suggested she's open to all ideas, as long as they conform to the long-term goal set out by council.

The new rules are based on guidelines adopted in 2016 as part of a plan to reduce waste sent to landfills by 45 per cent of 2016 levels by 2020.