Skip to Main Content
Quebec premier to visit flood-damaged Gatineau
Ottawa

Quebec premier to visit flood-damaged Gatineau

Quebec Premier François Legault will be in Gatineau, Que., Monday to tour some of the areas hit by flooding.

François Legault says province may look at incentives to get people to move

CBC News ·
Premier François Legault, centre, surveys the flood damage in Quebec on April 21, 2019. Legault is expected to arrive in Gatineau on Monday afternoon. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Quebec Premier François Legault will be in Gatineau, Que., Monday to tour some of the areas damaged by floods.

The premier is set to arrive around 2:30 p.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault takes questions following his tour of flooding in the Outaouais Region and meeting with local officials 0:00

After checking in at the city's operation centre, he will head to the low-lying Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood to survey the damage.

Several communities across western Quebec have been flooded, and Legault said the government may have to look at incentives to encourage people to move.

Many of the same communities were hit by floods in 2017 as well. 

Legault said he doesn't want taxpayers to be paying for damage every few years.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.