Quebec premier to visit flood-damaged Gatineau
Quebec Premier François Legault will be in Gatineau, Que., Monday to tour some of the areas hit by flooding.
François Legault says province may look at incentives to get people to move
The premier is set to arrive around 2:30 p.m.
After checking in at the city's operation centre, he will head to the low-lying Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood to survey the damage.
Several communities across western Quebec have been flooded, and Legault said the government may have to look at incentives to encourage people to move.
Many of the same communities were hit by floods in 2017 as well.
Legault said he doesn't want taxpayers to be paying for damage every few years.
