Quebec premier to visit flood-damaged Gatineau

Quebec Premier François Legault will be in Gatineau, Que., Monday to tour some of the areas damaged by floods.

The premier is set to arrive around 2:30 p.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault takes questions following his tour of flooding in the Outaouais Region and meeting with local officials 0:00

After checking in at the city's operation centre, he will head to the low-lying Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood to survey the damage.

Several communities across western Quebec have been flooded, and Legault said the government may have to look at incentives to encourage people to move.

Many of the same communities were hit by floods in 2017 as well.

Legault said he doesn't want taxpayers to be paying for damage every few years.