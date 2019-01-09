Gatineau firefighters set to get new gear

The Gatineau Fire Service has confirmed it will heed a Christmas Eve decision by the province's workplace health and safety board and bring in new rules preventing firefighting protective gear from being used longer than 10 years.

The union representing Gatineau firefighters had long complained that some of the protective clothing its members are provided isn't keeping them safe from harmful contaminants.

The Association des pompiers et pompiè​res de Gatineau filed a complaint with Quebec's workplace health and safety board, CNESST, claiming the replacement clothing its members wear when their primary personal protective clothing is sent for cleaning is inadequate.

The CNESST ruled against the association, but reversed the decision on an appeal.

News of the reversal came as an early Christmas present for the union, arriving on Dec. 24.

Mathieu Jolicoueur, with the Association des pompiers et pompiè​res de Gatineau, called the ruling a 'big decision for all firefighters in Quebec.' (Radio-Canada)

A 'domino effect'

The association's Mathieu Jolicoueur called it an important victory not just for Gatineau firefighters, but for all citizens.

"It's a domino effect. We're safe, the population is safe, everything is better," Jolicoueur​ said.

The CNESST has given Gatineau until Jan. 31 to submit an action plan to replace older gear.

About 60 sets of jackets, pants and their respective interior liners have passed the 10-year best-before date recommended by both the manufacturer and the U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Another 20 to 30 sets will reach the end of their lives by the end of this year or early 2020.

In August, Gatineau, which employs about 300 firefighters, issued a call for tenders for 290 new sets of gear. The first lot of 185 custom-sized clothes is expected to arrive early next month.

At about $5,000 per set of what firefighters call their "bunker gear," the total cost will run to $1.4 million.

Other municipalities taking note

The ruling has smaller Quebec municipalities taking note.

The fire service in Thurso, Que., has 30 sets of bunker gear ranging from six to 10 years old.

Thurso Mayor Ben Lauzon said if the CNESST ruling is interpreted to apply to all fire services in the province, it might force smaller and less well-funded village fire services to amalgamate.

In Ottawa, the fire department inspects all gear for damage and rips and launders all bunker gear after each fire call.

Additionally, the suits are professionally cleaned by a contracted company annually.

Ottawa fire Chief Kim Ayotte said the service follows NFPA guidelines calling for renewal of all gear, no matter how serviceable it appears, every 10 years.