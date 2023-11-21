Gatineau firefighters banned from emergencies that require face mask

More than 100 firefighters in Gatineau are currently banned from responding to emergencies where there might be dangerous contaminants after a new report from Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) found the personal protective equipment used in such scenarios is outdated.

Testing on masks, used to protect firefighters from excess contaminants like gases, smoke, and dust, need to be done every two years, the report stated, but stations are running behind.

The report did not specify how often tests are being conducted.

CNESST carried out an inspection of fire station number five, Aldoria-Dumulong, last week and concluded current practices put workers at risk of injury, and there was a danger to their health and safety.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board found regulated testing of the personal protective equipment overdue. (Radio-Canada)

Nancy Lemoine from the Outaouais Prevention Inspection Service has since ordered 103 firefighters to avoid attending scenes where that equipment is necessary, and the directive applies to all fire stations across the city.

Firefighters can respond to all scenes once tests have been successfully completed.

The report follows a complaint from the Association des pompiers et pompiè​res de Gatineau, the union that represents Gatineau firefighters. The union had previously flagged the issue of outdated equipment in a separate complaint about protective clothing in 2018.

CNESST officials have called on the City of Gatineau to take action on the issue.

A more detailed report is expected from the board in the coming days.