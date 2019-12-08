Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Gatineau apartment
A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building to escape the flames.
Police believe fire on boulevard de la Vérendrye Ouest was accidental
A man was rushed to hospital Sunday morning after jumping from the second floor of a burning Gatineau apartment building to escape the flames.
According to Gatineau police, the 45-year-old was awoken by the fire alarm at approximately 2:30 a.m. The man first tried to extinguish the fire, but eventually used the nearest exit to escape — the window.
The man wasn't seriously injured from the fall but was transported to the Gatineau Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.
The fire, which happened on boulevard de la Vérendrye Ouest, was under control within the hour.
Police believe the fire was accidental and caused around $70,500 in damages.
Other tenants were evacuated, but able to return to their homes early Sunday morning.
