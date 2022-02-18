Firefighters battle major blaze in Gatineau

Firefighters are battling a major blaze in the Hull sector of Gatineau, Que., Friday morning.

The fire broke out in a three-storey building under construction in the Plateau area.

According to an update from the city, the structure has collapsed and three neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.

Gatineau police are also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Because of the fire, Grand-Héron et du Marais schools will be closed Friday, according to the school board.