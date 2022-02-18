Building collapses as firefighters battle major blaze in Gatineau

A three-storey building has collapsed after a major fire in the Hull sector of Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters began battling the blaze Friday morning.The building on boulevard du Plateau had been under construction.

Three neighbouring buildings were also evacuated, according to an update from the city.

Gatineau police are also at the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Because of the fire, Grand-Héron et du Marais schools will be closed Friday, according to the school board. The Marais school is currently being used as a shelter for those evacuated from nearby buildings, while the Grand-Héron school was affected by smoke and smells from the fire.