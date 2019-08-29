Hull house fire forces evacuations of neighbouring homes

Gatineau firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Hull sector of Gatineau.

The fire at 72 Kent St. started at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire is now under control but firefighters remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured in the fire, according to Gatineau police.

Kent Street remains closed at the corner of Victoria Street.

The investigation is ongoing.