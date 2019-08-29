Skip to Main Content
Hull house fire forces evacuations of neighbouring homes
Gatineau firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Hull sector of Gatineau.

Call came in at 12:30 p.m.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated on Kent Street as a precaution. (@SJShrks22/Twitter)

The fire at 72 Kent St. started at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire is now under control but firefighters remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured in the fire, according to Gatineau police.

Kent Street remains closed at the corner of Victoria Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

 

 

