Hull house fire forces evacuations of neighbouring homes
Gatineau firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Hull sector of Gatineau.
Call came in at 12:30 p.m.
The fire at 72 Kent St. started at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire is now under control but firefighters remain on the scene to monitor the situation.
Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured in the fire, according to Gatineau police.
Kent Street remains closed at the corner of Victoria Street.
The investigation is ongoing.