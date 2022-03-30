Pair charged with arson, murder in Gatineau, Que.

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder, arson with disregard for human life and conspiracy following the death of 43-year-old Martin Rock in late January.

Rock was pronounced dead after a Jan. 26 apartment fire on rue Saint-André in the city's Lac-Beauchamp district east of the core. Two others were also injured.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, Gatineau police said officers in Granby, Que., east of Montreal arrested two suspects, ages 31 and 41, for a minor offence on Tuesday.

Granby police then contacted their colleagues in Gatineau when they found out the pair were suspects in the homicide. Both suspects knew the victim, Gatineau police said.

The investigation continues.