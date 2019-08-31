Gatineau fire injures 5, including 3 children

Five people, including a three-month-old baby and a 20-month-old child, were injured in a Gatineau, Que. fire overnight Friday.

Gatineau firefighters responded to a fire in a vehicle just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Rue Paluck in the Buckingham area.

Flames from the vehicle spread to an apartment where the victims were inside.

Gatineau police said flames blocked the building's front door, but firefighters were able to rescue the five residents.

All five were taken to hospital.

A three-month-old baby is in critical condition, and a 20-month-old and 31-year-old man were also seriously injured.

A 28-year-old woman and 12-year-old child were taken to hospital and treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Police are investigating at the scene.