Body found after Gatineau fire

A body was found early Monday morning inside a Gatineau, Que., home that had caught fire.

Gatineau police said emergency crews were called to the scene on rue Robinson near Les Promenades Gatineau mall at about 1:45 a.m.

As they searched the building, firefighters found an unidentified body.

Other people living in the multi-unit building weren't able to return home right away, police said, and some were being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire was limited to that building, police said.

They are now investigating whether the fire was deliberately set.