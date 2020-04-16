Woman's remains found 3 days after fire gutted Aylmer home

A woman's remains were found in a burned-out home in Aylmer three days after fire destroyed the building, Gatineau police said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the home on chemin Klock early in the morning of April 7. One resident was reported missing at the time.

Police said the body of an 83-year-old woman was found in the rubble April 10.

Emergency crews battle the fire in the early morning hours of April 7. (Radio-Canada)

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police said there are no signs it was started deliberately.