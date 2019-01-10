Apartment building fire deliberately set, police believe
Gatineau police believe someone deliberately set fire to the hallway of a Gatineau apartment building early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews called to Gatineau building early Thursday morning
Emergency crews were called to the building on rue St-Antoine near rue Saint-Louis around 3:40 a.m., where they found a pile of objects in the building's second-floor corridor in flames.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No one was injured or displaced.
Police are investigating.