Apartment building fire deliberately set, police believe

Gatineau police believe someone deliberately set fire to the hallway of a Gatineau apartment building early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews called to Gatineau building early Thursday morning

CBC News ·
Firefighters quickly doused the flames in the second-floor corridor of this Gatineau building. (CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the building on rue St-Antoine near rue Saint-Louis around 3:40 a.m., where they found a pile of objects in the building's second-floor corridor in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No one was injured or displaced.

Police are investigating.

