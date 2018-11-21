Fire in Mont-Bleu may be arson

Gatineau police are investigating a fire that at a Mont-Bleu apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 16-unit building on rue Étienne Brûlé at about 2:45 a.m.

It took more than an hour before the fire was brought under control just after 4 a.m., and the building's 18 residents were allowed back in.

Police said early evidence indicates the fire could have been intentionally set.