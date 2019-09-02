Skip to Main Content
Man to undergo surgery for burns from fatal Gatineau fire, mother says
The man, in his 30s, sustained burns on 85 per cent of his body, his mother says. "He did everything to save his family."

Lucie L'Abbée says her son will undergo surgery Tuesday morning for burns suffered in a fatal fire in Gatineau Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

A man in his 30s is set to undergo surgery to treat critical burns to his body following a fatal fire in Gatineau over the weekend, his mother says.

Lucie L'Abbée's said her son, Patrick L'Abbée-Chouinard, has burns covering 85 per cent of his body and will undergo surgery at  the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) Tuesday morning.

Lucie L'Abbée holds a photo of her son, Patrick L'Abbée-Chouinard, who was critically injured in a Gatineau fatal fire Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

"My son is my hero. He did everything to save his family," she said in a French-language interview, adding he's currently in a coma in critical condition. 

"He's a very strong guy mentally and physically, he's very stubborn and he knows he has a family waiting for him," she said.

Fatal Fire

The fire tore through a duplex on Rue Paluck in Gatineau's Buckingham sector early Saturday morning.

Five residents were taken to various hospitals. 

Investigators attempt to determine the cause of a fire in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 31, 2019, that caused the death of a three-month-old and injured four others. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

A three-month-old baby was taken to CHEO in Ottawa. He later died of his injuries. 

A 21-month-old child also suffered serious injuries, but police said her life is not in danger.

Two other people, a woman in her 30s and a 12-year-old boy, were treated for burns. 

Their injuries were minor and both were released from hospital by Saturday evening, police said

Gatineau firefighters initially responded to a vehicle fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Rue Paluck in the Buckingham area.

When they arrived at the scene, a nearby duplex was also on fire.

Flames blocked the building's front door, but firefighters say they were able to bring five residents outside.

