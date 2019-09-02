Man to undergo surgery for burns from fatal Gatineau fire, mother says

A man in his 30s is set to undergo surgery to treat critical burns to his body following a fatal fire in Gatineau over the weekend, his mother says.

Lucie L'Abbée's said her son, Patrick L'Abbée-Chouinard, has burns covering 85 per cent of his body and will undergo surgery at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) Tuesday morning.

Lucie L'Abbée holds a photo of her son, Patrick L'Abbée-Chouinard, who was critically injured in a Gatineau fatal fire Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

"My son is my hero. He did everything to save his family," she said in a French-language interview, adding he's currently in a coma in critical condition.

"He's a very strong guy mentally and physically, he's very stubborn and he knows he has a family waiting for him," she said.

Fatal Fire

The fire tore through a duplex on Rue Paluck in Gatineau's Buckingham sector early Saturday morning.

Five residents were taken to various hospitals.

Investigators attempt to determine the cause of a fire in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 31, 2019, that caused the death of a three-month-old and injured four others. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

A three-month-old baby was taken to CHEO in Ottawa. He later died of his injuries.

A 21-month-old child also suffered serious injuries, but police said her life is not in danger.

Two other people, a woman in her 30s and a 12-year-old boy, were treated for burns.

Their injuries were minor and both were released from hospital by Saturday evening, police said

Gatineau firefighters initially responded to a vehicle fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Rue Paluck in the Buckingham area.

When they arrived at the scene, a nearby duplex was also on fire.

Flames blocked the building's front door, but firefighters say they were able to bring five residents outside.