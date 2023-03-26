1 dead after fire at Gatineau apartment building 

One person is dead and several others had to be evacuated after a fire at a two-story apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters were called to the five-unit building on rue Frontenac in the city's Hull sector around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and arrived to find it full of heavy smoke, Gatineau fire officials said.

Once inside the building, firefighters found one person unconscious in one of the units.

Paramedics tried to revive them but were unsuccessful. The person was taken to Hull Hospital and pronounced dead.

Seven other people were evacuated and are still waiting to see if they can return to their homes, fire officials said.

The fire department is investigating and said it's too early to tell if the fire is suspicious. They also said there were no fire or carbon monoxide alarms in the building.