Steve MacKinnon re-elected in Gatineau riding
Liberal Steve MacKinnon has been re-elected in the riding of Gatineau.
CBC projects Liberal incumbent will win 3rd term in Gatineau
Liberal Steve MacKinnon has been re-elected in the riding of Gatineau.
CBC projects MacKinnon succeeded at securing the riding for a third time he first took in 2015 from the NDP in what was considered one of the largest surprises of that election, then again in 2019 when he won with 52 per cent of the vote.
Geneviève Nadeau, the Independence and environmental activist, ran for the Bloc Québécois.
The riding had seven other candidates:
- Joel Bernard for the Conservatives.
- The Rhinoceros Party's Sébastien Grenier.
- Green Party candidate Rachid Jemmah.
- Luc Lavoie for the Free Party.
- Fernanda Rengel as the NDP candidate.
- Mathieu St-Jean for the People's Party.
- Pierre Soublière of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?