Steve MacKinnon re-elected in Gatineau riding

Liberal Steve MacKinnon has been re-elected in the riding of Gatineau.

CBC projects MacKinnon succeeded at securing the riding for a third time he first took in 2015 from the NDP in what was considered one of the largest surprises of that election, then again in 2019 when he won with 52 per cent of the vote.

Geneviève Nadeau, the Independence and environmental activist, ran for the Bloc Québécois.

The riding had seven other candidates: