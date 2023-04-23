Gatineau man killed in Highway 7 crash west of Ottawa

A 27-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., is dead and another person was taken to hospital after an early Saturday morning collision west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7, near Kellar Road, east of Kaladar, Ont., just before 2 a.m.

Police said it appears the driver was heading east on the highway when he lost control and ended up in a nearby swampy area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said, while a passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A section of the highway was closed in both directions until early Saturday afternoon.

Kaladar is approximately 160 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.