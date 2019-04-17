Gatineau drive-in theatre closes after 45 years
Ciné-Parc Templeton sold its equipment to Montreal-area ski resort
One of the few remaining drive-in theatres in the Ottawa-Gatineau area has dimmed its screens for the last time.
Ciné-Parc Templeton in east Gatineau, Que., confirmed to Radio-Canada Wednesday it had gone out of business.
The theatre, which wrapped up its 45th season last fall, sold its equipment to the Belle Neige ski resort in Val-Morin, Que., northwest of Montreal, according to owner Paul Touchet.
The Val-Morin resort intends to open its own drive-in theatre next month.
In 2011, the City of Gatineau considered expropriating the drive-in's property to install a waste treatment centre, but a petition with some 3,000 signatures halted those plans.
Ciné-ParcTempleton had invested $100,000 per screen in 2013 to go digital.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.