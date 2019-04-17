Gatineau drive-in theatre closes after 45 years

One of the few remaining drive-in theatres in the Ottawa-Gatineau area has dimmed its screens for the last time.

Ciné-Parc Templeton in east Gatineau, Que., confirmed to Radio-Canada Wednesday it had gone out of business.

The theatre, which wrapped up its 45th season last fall, sold its equipment to the Belle Neige ski resort in Val-Morin, Que., northwest of Montreal, according to owner Paul Touchet.

The Val-Morin resort intends to open its own drive-in theatre next month.

In 2011, the City of Gatineau considered expropriating the drive-in's property to install a waste treatment centre, but a petition with some 3,000 signatures halted those plans.

Ciné-ParcTempleton had invested $100,000 per screen in 2013 to go digital.