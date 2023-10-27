Pedestrian killed by alleged impaired driver in Hull

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a pedestrian was struck and killed by someone driving along boulevard des Allumettières in Hull early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of boulevard des Allumettières and rue Saint-Rédempteur just before 4 a.m., according to police in a news release.

A 70-year-old man was unconscious when police arrived, they said, and was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital. His name was not released.

A dog was also found dead at the scene, they said.

Police said they suspect the driver, an unnamed 29-year-old man from Ontario, was impaired.

He was taken into custody and police said a charge of impaired driving causing death will be submitted to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, which prosecutes cases in Quebec.

Police said they closed des Allumettières between Saint-Rédempteur and rue Morin and asked people to avoid the broader area. They reopened the street around noon.

The collision happened about a kilometre west of Gatineau's city hall.