Father, 2 children found dead weeks after signs of domestic violence, neighbours say

Police in Gatineau, Que., continue to investigate the death of a father and his two children just weeks after neighbours say they witnessed signs of a domestic violence incident.

Police say they attended a home on rue de Dunkerque in the city's Aylmer sector to conduct a wellness check just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Once inside, officers discovered the bodies of a man and two children.

Police confirmed Thursday the victims have been identified as a father and his children.

Autopsies will be conducted Thursday to determine the cause of death, but a police spokesperson says the deaths are being investigated as a domestic incident.

Neighbours told CBC News this tragedy comes just weeks after police responded to an incident at the home.

Audrée Vachon, who lives across the street, says on that day she heard yelling from a woman she identified as the mother of the two children.

"This woman came out yelling for help. She kept saying 'Help! Help! My kids!'" Vachon said.

Vachon said the woman had a "busted lip and bruises on her cheekbone."

Other neighbours interviewed by CBC confirmed those details, and said police had shown up at the same home other times in the past.

Gatineau police did not confirm what neighbours told CBC. The investigation is ongoing.