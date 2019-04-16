Apartments for the deaf and hearing impaired opening in Gatineau

A new building in northern Gatineau, Que., combines specially-built community housing for the deaf and hearing impaired with a support centre.

The building in the Hautes-Plaines area opens in June and will include 18 units with adaptations such as warning lights for fire alarms and doorbells instead of audio cues.

It will offer support services in the basement and also has space for activities, according to association de l'ouïe de l'Outaouais (ADOO), which advocates for the deaf and hearing impaired in the Outaouais, and is managing the project.

"It's important to have an apartment with nearby services so they're not isolated for days and weeks," said ADOO's acting director, Rana Annous, in a French interview.

Rana Annous is acting director of the association de l'ouïe de l’Outaouais (ADOO). (CBC)

"I've had lots of frustration over the last two years when it comes to communicating with my neighbours," said Michel Portelance, one of the building's future residents, through a sign-language interpreter.

"When I move in here, I'll be happy."

Michel Portelance, right, said he was impressed by his future unit. (CBC)

The $5.3-million project has been in the works for five years and was funded by private donations, fundraising efforts, the local health agency and the city.

ADOO said it's the third of this type of building to open in the province.