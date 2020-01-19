Slippery roads to blame for cruiser crash, police say

A Gatineau police cruiser collided with a vehicle they were trying to stop in the city's Plateau sector Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at the corner of Allumettières and Grives boulevards shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the officer was approaching a red light and tried to brake, but because of the slippery roads, crashed into the vehicle they were attempting to pull over.

The driver of that vehicle was wanted for a traffic infraction. No one was hurt in the crash, police said.