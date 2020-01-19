Skip to Main Content
Slippery roads to blame for cruiser crash, police say
Ottawa

Gatineau police say an officer was trying to brake at a red light Sunday morning when they slid into a vehicle they were trying pull over.

CBC News ·
A Gatineau Police Service police cruiser was damaged Sunday morning in a crash at the corner of Allumettières and Grives boulevards. (SB/Radio-Canada)

A Gatineau police cruiser collided with a vehicle they were trying to stop in the city's Plateau sector Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at the corner of Allumettières and Grives boulevards shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the officer was approaching a red light and tried to brake, but because of the slippery roads, crashed into the vehicle they were attempting to pull over.

The driver of that vehicle was wanted for a traffic infraction. No one was hurt in the crash, police said.

Gatineau police say the officer tried to brake at a red light but ended up sliding into the vehicle they were trying to pull over. (SB/Radio-Canada)

With files from Radio-Canada

