Slippery roads to blame for cruiser crash, police say
Gatineau police say an officer was trying to brake at a red light Sunday morning when they slid into a vehicle they were trying pull over.
Officer was attempting to brake at a red light
A Gatineau police cruiser collided with a vehicle they were trying to stop in the city's Plateau sector Sunday morning.
The collision occurred at the corner of Allumettières and Grives boulevards shortly before 9 a.m.
Police said the officer was approaching a red light and tried to brake, but because of the slippery roads, crashed into the vehicle they were attempting to pull over.
The driver of that vehicle was wanted for a traffic infraction. No one was hurt in the crash, police said.
With files from Radio-Canada