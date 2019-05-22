Gatineau no exception to national spike in vehicle thefts

Vehicle theft rose sharply in Gatineau, Que., last year, a trend playing out in several Canadian cities.

According to the annual Gatineau police crime report released Tuesday, 158 vehicles were stolen in 2018, up from about 100 in 2017 and a similar number in 2016.

All but 16 of the vehicles taken last year were recovered, Gatineau police Chief Luc Beaudoin said.

Beaudoin said the rise in vehicle thefts in Gatineau mirrors a similar rise elsewhere in Canada.

Police in cities such as Hamilton, Ont., and London, Ont., have pointed to high-tech hacking of keyless entry fobs as one reason for the proliferation.

Drug arrests down

Gatineau police laid about 20 per cent fewer drug charges in 2018 compared to 2017: 860 versus 1,076.

Beaudoin said the legalization of recreational cannabis influenced those numbers, though it's too early to know its full impact.

Police were called to 34 opioid overdoses in 2018, 15 of them fatal.

After raising the alarm about child pornography charges in 2017, the number sharply dropped in 2018.

Overall, crime is dropping — but only marginally: Gatineau police were called to an average of about one fewer crime per day in 2018 compared to the previous year.