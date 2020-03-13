Gatineau's own COVID-19 screening centre to open Saturday

The western Quebec health authority will open a COVID-19 screening centre in Gatineau, Que. on Saturday, one day after a similar centre opened in Ottawa.

The clinic will be located at 135 Saint-Raymond Blvd., in the city's Hull district, and will be able to perform 56 tests a day, according to Josée Fillion, CEO of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais.

However, no one will be screened without first being assessed over the phone by a nurse, Fillion told Radio-Canada.

Residents must call 1-877-644-4545 for that assessment, she said.

As of Friday evening, there had been 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, although none had been diagnosed in the Outaouais.

In Ottawa, a screening centre opened Friday at the Brewer Arena in Old Ottawa South.