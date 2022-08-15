Gatineau councillor Louise Boudrias dead at 62

Louise Boudrias, the Gatineau city councillor for the district of Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond, died on Sunday at the age of 62.

Born in Aylmer, Boudrias had been a Gatineau councillor since 2014, winning her last election with nearly 70 per cent of the vote.

Boudrias was a former teacher at La Cité collégiale in Ottawa, and a former director of Collège Merici in Quebec City.

In January, she withdrew from public life for an indefinite period after being diagnosed with cancer.

During her time on council, Boudrias was involved with Tourisme Outaouais and the Outaouais Railway Company.

Council colleagues pay tribute

Gatineau Mayor France Belisle, whose campaign Boudrias supported, paid tribute to her late colleague on social media.

"I say goodbye to this woman of heart, of conviction, and above all to a precious friend. My thoughts, and those of the City Council, are with the family," Belisle wrote in French.

In a French interview on the program Les Matins d'ici , the municipal councillor for the district of Manoir-des-Trembles-Val-Tétreau, Jocelyn Blondin, also expressed his emotion.

"It's very difficult. I lose my best colleague around the table, a friend too, a great political lady," Blondin said.

"It was a privilege for me to work with Louise. I learned a lot from her. [She was] a woman at the service of her citizens, for the good of her citizens, always available."