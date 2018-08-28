Gatineau city councillors voted to honour the past with a heritage designation on the neighbourhood around the Museum of History Tuesday night.

But it spells an end to future plans for two highrise towers on the site.

Council voted 12-7 to give a heritage designation to the neighbourhood called "Quartier du Musee," which includes the block for the proposed project.

Development company Brigil had proposed two towers — one 35-story and one 55-story tower — in a development called "Place des Peuples" on a part of the designated lands, right across from the museum.

Brigil consultant Yves Ducharme said they will respect the will of council, but it means the end of the project as planned.

"Democracy has spoken tonight. As far as the Place des Peuples, as it was presented at the time, it is finished."

He said Brigil was open to discussions on the plan, but they never got that opportunity.

"We wanted to engage in a dialogue, but that dialogue never happened."

First proposed by the developer Brigil in 2015, the $400 million project promised to create 1,000 jobs, as well as $8 million per year in tax revenue for the city.

Vote a message to developers

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneault Jobin said the designation is a message to developers that the city has rules. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

During the municipal election, Mayor Maxime Pedneault Jobin, as well as the councillor who now represents the area, ran on blocking the Brigil project.

Following the vote he said it was a message to developers that the city has rules that are working and need to be followed. Pedneaud-Jobin said he has always been willing to work with Brigil on finding another location for the project.

He said there will be funding to support highlighting the heritage aspects of the neighbourhood for the thousands of tourists that visit the museum across the street.

Neighbourhood 'jubilant'

Lissa Constantine was in favour of the designation. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Lissa Constantine, a resident in the area, said she was hopeful going into the meeting and is pleased that council agreed to the designation.

"I am feeling jubilant about tonight's vote," she said. "I am very proud of our city hall for actually recognizing the value of heritage."

She said they want new development in the neighbourhood, but they want it to respect the community that is already there.

She said the end of this project doesn't mean more won't come along.

"Development is absolutely alive and well in our neighbourhood and we welcome it."