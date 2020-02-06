Gatineau couple on quarantined coronavirus cruise ship

A month-long cruise in Asia has turned into a nightmare for Diane and Bernard Ménard, a retired couple from Gatineau, Que.

Their vessel, Diamond Princess, is under quarantine southwest of Tokyo for two weeks after positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed on board.

They were due to return home on Tuesday.

By the end of the day Wednesday 20 people had tested positive, including two Canadians. The sick passengers were taken to hospital on Wednesday morning.

"They are confined to their room. Meals are delivered to their door. They have no choice of menu," said their daughter Chantal Ménard in a French interview with Radio-Canada.

Bernard Ménard and his wife, Diane, are confined to their cabin aboard the cruiseship Diamond Princess for two weeks. Staff deliver their meals directly to their room. (Chantal Ménard/Facebook)

Nearly 3,700 passengers and crew including 251 Canadians are confined to the ship near the port of Yokohama.

"They don't have any symptoms at this moment, but they're are afraid of becoming infected because of the close quarters on board," Chantal Ménard said.

The coronavirus, which attacks the respiratory system, has killed 563 people in China since the new strain of the virus was confirmed about a month ago.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk in Canada from coronavirus is low. There have been five confirmed cases here, three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

The virus can have more serious consequences in people with weaker immune systems, such as the elderly, and there's no vaccine.

"My mother said to me, 'Chantal, I am 75 years old. If it stops here, it stops here. I would have had a good life,'" their daughter said.

"It's come to that."

The Diamond Princess cruise ship approaches Daikoku Pier Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, where it will be resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken to hospital while it remains in quarantine off the port of Yokohama. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

She said her mother said she will be out of diabetes medicine by Thursday, but explained her parents have been able to contact the ship's medical staff by sliding notes under the cabin door.

"There are 14 floors and my parents are on the eighth floor. It took two days before they could get to the eighth floor. It takes a long time to see medical staff and get treatment," she said.

"[My parents] would like to be sent home, even if it means being quarantined."

A Hong Kong official says people on board another cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for the new virus.