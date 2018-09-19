Jam-packed park-and-ride leaving commuters in the lurch

Gatineau commuters say they're finding it increasingly difficult to find a spot at a popular park-and-ride in the city's west end.

Rivermead park-and-ride on chemin d'Aylmer has more than 500 spaces, but users say they fill up early in the morning, leaving many scrambling to park elsewhere.

"It is really busy," said Anne Champagne in French. "We have noticed for the past few weeks that people are parking on the sidewalk."

Anne Champagne says the parking lot has been so busy she's seen people leaving their cars on the sidewalks. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Some commuters said the problem is only getting worse.

"It's a little more problematic this year," said Christine Plamondon, also in French. "If I arrive later than 8 or 8:15 a.m., I can't find a space."

Transit users say if they don't arrive by 8 a.m., they're at risk of not getting a spot at the Rivermead Park-and-Ride on Chemin d'Aylmer. 0:41

Ridership up, STO says

One reason may be that more commuters are using public transit.

Patrick Leclerc, director of development, marketing and communications with the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), said the transit agency has seen real growth in ridership this year — a six per cent increase between January and July — that's prompted the addition of 11 buses in Aylmer alone.

"That is a great problem to have, but it brings some operational challenges that we need to adapt to and find solutions," Leclerc said.

Still, STO doesn't believe the Rivermead lot is ever full: Leclerc said when it was checked during a recent rush hour, there were still spots available.

Leclerc said there are no plans to expand the park-and-ride lot, and pointed to other lots at Galeries Aylmer and boulevard des Allumettières.

He said September is always a period of adjustment, when commuters establish new routines as they return to school and work.

"It is something that we see every year at this time of the year, so we are assessing the situation in September and we will make the necessary changes in October," he said.