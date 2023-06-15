Gatineau coach accused of 'inappropriate' behaviour off the job again

A Gatineau gym has announced that a coach recently accused of inappropriate behaviour will again be off the job, this time for an indefinite period.

Management at Unigym Gatineau announced around noon Wednesday that high-performance gymnastic coach Dave Fallon's absence is due to "personal reasons." Radio-Canada obtained a copy of the announcement, which was sent to members of the gym and announced an interim coach.

Earlier that day, the gym's board chair defended Fallon at her first press conference following a Radio-Canada investigation into his methods. The chair, Chantal St-Cyr, didn't mention his absence from his position during her appearance.

During a French-language speech lasting more than 10 minutes, she "deplored the political turn" the file has taken.

Last month, the Integrity Protection Committee (IPC) at Quebec non-profit Sport'Aide found Fallon had engaged in "inappropriate" behaviour at work since Unigym Gatineau's inception in 2012, including what it called "psychological violence."

In her Wednesday press conference, St-Cyr lamented that the report was sent to media despite its highly confidential nature.

More than 15 athletes, coaches and parents have shared allegations with Radio-Canada about unacceptable conduct by Dave Fallon, a gymnastics coach in Gatineau, Que. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada)

Report detailed shouts, hair pulling, denigration

In March 2023, Radio-Canada reported that several former coworkers, athletes and parents had denounced Fallon's methods and the environment he fostered at the club.

A formal complaint was filed last fall with the Quebec Complaints Officer, who handles accusations of abuse, harassment, negligence or violence.

Fallon, who has coached gymnastics for more than 25 years, has held various positions on the national circuit, including leading Quebec's gymnastics team at the 2023 Canada Games.

The IPC's report, obtained by Radio-Canada, raised several areas of concern about his behaviour. It said Fallon denigrated his athletes and subjected them to psychological violence on "countless" occasions while doing his job.

It also described Fallon shouting loudly and pulling the hair of at least two athletes.

Fallon is also under scrutiny for forcing athletes to repeat exercises even though they were reluctant to do so, according to the report, and for failing to help them when required, according to the report. The IPC said he did not assist an athlete when she broke her foot last fall.

The report did find Fallon used adequate protective equipment during training, however, and properly followed basic safety rules and concussion management protocols.

The committee recommended suspending Fallon from his coaching duties for 30 days. Last month, Unigym Gatineau and Gymnastics Quebec announced the coach would return on June 11 in compliance with the IPC recommendations.

Board chair says gym will work to restore confidence

Presented with certain details from the report, as well as accusations reported in the media, she responded that she hasn't had access to the report and cited the confidentiality of the process.

But St-Cyr repeatedly stated that the gym's board has "complete confidence" in the IPC.

She said the gym would have to work to recover the confidence of its members. When asked by Radio-Canada why Fallon was seen at the gym when he was supposedly on a 30-day suspension, she said he was there on May 14 in the evening to do maintenance.

For his part, Fallon has never publicly commented on the allegations against him.