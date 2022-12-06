1 dead after crash involving cement truck in Gatineau

One person has died after a collision involving a cement truck in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday morning, say police.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on De La Vérendrye Boulevard near Ernest-Gaboury Street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other is in shock, Gatineau police said in an email to Radio-Canada.

De La Vérendrye Boulevard is closed to traffic between De l'Hôpital Boulevard and Ernest-Gaboury Street, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Gatineau police said its investigation is ongoing. Investigators and a crash scene reconstruction technician were dispatched to the scene.