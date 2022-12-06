Content
Ottawa

1 dead after crash involving cement truck in Gatineau

One person has died after a collision involving a cement truck in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday morning.

Crash happened Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. on De La Vérendrye Boulevard

Emergency crews surround a cement truck that crashed into metal gate and tree.
The crash involving a cement truck happened around 10:30 a.m. on De La Vérendrye Boulevard near Ernest-Gaboury Street in Gatineau, Que., police say. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

One person has died after a collision involving a cement truck in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday morning, say police.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on De La Vérendrye Boulevard near Ernest-Gaboury Street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other is in shock, Gatineau police said in an email to Radio-Canada.

De La Vérendrye Boulevard is closed to traffic between De l'Hôpital Boulevard and Ernest-Gaboury Street, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Gatineau police said its investigation is ongoing. Investigators and a crash scene reconstruction technician were dispatched to the scene.

A crushed vehicle is loaded onto a truck, while police stand b.
Police say one person has died after succumbing to injuries suffered in the crash Tuesday. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

With files from Radio-Canada

