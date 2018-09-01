Gatineau hot air balloon festival awaits ideal weather for lift-off

If weather conditions permit, dozens of hot air balloons will soon be soaring over the national capital during the annual Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to arrive in La Baie Park over the long weekend for the 30th edition of the festival.

But in order for the balloons to ascend safely, the wind can neither be too strong nor too calm, veteran balloon pilot Jean-Francois Bussieres told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

This weekend, the festival will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to La Baie Park. But it's come a long way from its humble beginnings 30 years ago.

On Saturday morning, the festival's flight directors decided to launch a tethered balloon flight from the park because of concerns about high winds.

The next flight will be Saturday evening if weather conditions are acceptable, organizers said.

"It has to be proper conditions, not too windy, no rain," Bussieres told In Town and Out.

"If the wind is pushing the balloon to an area where there is no field to land, [then] it's probably not a good idea to take off."

Jean-Francois Bussieres and Simon Bouchard have been taking to the skies at the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival since its inception in 1988. (In Town and Out )

Festival's soggy beginning

Bussieres, who's flown balloons for more than 40 years. said one of his most "interesting" experiences was getting his balloon stranded above a river in Gatineau because there wasn't enough wind.

He said he ended up actually jumping out of the balloon into the water — and then, using a so-called "drop line" thrown down from the balloon's basket, was able to reel it to shore.

Simon Bouchard, a member of the festival chase team — the crew that follows balloons on land and tells them where to set down — remembered how almost no one attended the first festival in 1988 because pouring rain made it impossible to fly.

Bouchard told In Town and Out that he's since been aboard a hot air balloon more than 15 times, despite his fear of heights.

He said that when he first started working with balloons, the rules were a lot more relaxed. He said he even remembers picking pine cones off a tree while flying by.

'A simple way to fly'

"It's colourful and it's a nice view up there, and it's quiet," Bouchard said. "It's not like an airplane."

Both Bouchard and Bussieres said their favourite time to go into the air is in the morning.

"The air is different, the sun, the dew, everything. The day is waking up," Bussieres said.

Bussieres said he initially wanted to be an airplane pilot but eventually fell in love with balloons.

"I just found it was just a simple way to fly. That's it," he said.

The balloon festival — which also includes live music, fireworks and other attractions — runs until Sept. 3.