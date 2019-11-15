Kids sickened by possible CO leak on school bus
A possible carbon monoxide leak on a school bus sent 21 elementary students to hospital in Gatineau, Que., Friday morning.
21 students from Gatineau, Que., elementary school sent to hospital
Students at École Saint-Jean-Bosco reported headaches and nausea, Gatineau police said. Emergency crews were called to the school at 10:15 Friday morning, police said.
Seventeen of the students were taken to the Gatineau Hospital and four to the Hull Hospital, Outaouais paramedics said. Paramedics checked a total of 43 students for potential poisoning.
None of the students is in critical condition, according to Portages-de-l'Outaouais school trustee Christian Goulet.
The school board has called parents.
with files from Genevieve Normand and Pascal Charlebois