Kids sickened by possible CO leak on school bus
Kids sickened by possible CO leak on school bus

A possible carbon monoxide leak on a school bus sent 21 elementary students to hospital in Gatineau, Que., Friday morning.

Gatineau paramedics were called to École Saint-Jean-Bosco around 10:15 Friday morning. (Nicolas Haddad/Radio-Canada)

Students at École Saint-Jean-Bosco reported headaches and nausea, Gatineau police said. Emergency crews were called to the school at 10:15 Friday morning, police said. 

Seventeen of the students were taken to the Gatineau Hospital and four to the Hull Hospital, Outaouais paramedics said. Paramedics checked a total of 43 students for potential poisoning.

None of the students is in critical condition, according to Portages-de-l'Outaouais school trustee Christian Goulet.

The school board has called parents.

with files from Genevieve Normand and Pascal Charlebois

