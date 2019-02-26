New
15 injured in crash between STO bus, car
More than a dozen people were injured when a packed Société de Transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus collided with a car in Gatineau Tuesday morning.
Car ran red light at intersection of boulevards Montclair and de la Carrière, Gatineau police say
Gatineau police say the collision occurred when the car ran a red light at the intersection of boulevards Montclair and de la Carrière.
Paramedics assessed 50 people and transported 15 to hospital, including the bus driver and two occupants of the car, a woman and a child. There were no serious injuries.
A traffic light was toppled in the collision. The scene was cleared by about 10:00 a.m., according to police.
According to the city, flashing warning lights are to be installed near the intersection this summer.