15 injured in crash between STO bus, car

More than a dozen people were injured when a packed Société de Transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus collided with a car in Gatineau Tuesday morning.

Gatineau police say the collision occurred when the car ran a red light at the intersection of boulevards Montclair and de la Carrière.

Paramedics assessed 50 people and transported 15 to hospital, including the bus driver and two occupants of the car, a woman and a child. There were no serious injuries.

Paramedics took 15 people to hospital including the STO bus driver and a woman and child who were in the car. (Cristian Milette/SRC)

A traffic light was toppled in the collision. The scene was cleared by about 10:00 a.m., according to police.

According to the city, flashing warning lights are to be installed near the intersection this summer.