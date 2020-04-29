Gatineau brewery calls on Quebec to allow home delivery

The owner of a Gatineau brasserie is asking the Quebec government to allow brewers to deliver beer directly to consumers, posting its "manifesto" right on the label of a brand new beer unveiled Tuesday.

"We are claiming the right to do home delivery of our products, as is possible in all other Canadian provinces and in most American states," said Marc-André Cordeiro Lima of Brasserie du Bas-Canada.

"We find it strange that, given the circumstances, we tell people to stay at home, to minimize travel, [but] then we are prevented from doing home delivery."

The brewery currently sells much of its beer online, allowing its customers to pick up their orders. The rest is sold to convenience stores.

But Cordeiro Lima said that's not enough to serve all his customers.

Marc-André Cordeiro Lima is co-owner of Gatineau's Brasserie du Bas-Canada. (Radio-Canada)

He said allowing delivery would let customers to follow public health advice by staying home, while at the same time putting more people to work delivering the beer.

A new beer unveiled by the brewery Tuesday — a fruity IPA called "Welcome to 2020" — features the brewer's manifesto on the label wrapped around the can.

"This relief [measure] would allow us to continue our operations safely and be able to keep our employees at work," it reads.

The RateBeer website, popular with craft beer drinkers, included Brasserie du Bas-Canada in its list of the 100 best breweries in the world in 2019, according to a company news release.

Home delivery a lifeline in Ontario

On the other side of the Ottawa River, brewers can deliver their beer directly to customers' homes. Home delivery has become a key source of revenue for many that have been forced to close their taprooms.

Demand is so high that some Ottawa breweries are selling beer faster than they can brew it.

"Deliveries have been going very well," said Nicolas Malboeuf, president and founder of Brasserie Tuque de Broue in Embrun, Ont.

Malboeuf said 40 per cent of his pre-pandemic business came from selling kegs to restaurants and other licensees such as curling clubs.

When non-essential businesses were forced to close, he was left with dozens of kegs of unsold beer. When he decided to try home delivery, his staff transferred the beer from those kegs to thousands of cans and started taking orders online.

Now, the brewery is doing 100 to 140 deliveries a week, as well as curbside pickup, Malboeuf said.

"We would have had no business [without home delivery]," said Malboeuf. "We would have just closed, and this gave us the opportunity to start back up and get our sales going."