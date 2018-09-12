Boil water advisory issued for Gatineau

The City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for an area in the east end of the Gatineau sector.

Roughly 8,000 residences are under a boil water advisory, according to a news release from the city.

Residents in areas north of boulevard de La Vérendrye, south of Highway 50, east of boulevard Gréber, and west of rue du Grand-Ruisseau should boil their water for at least a minute. (The City of Gatineau)

The advisory came into effect at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The area for the boil water advisory is:

North of boulevard de La Vérendrye.

South of Highway 50.

East of boulevard Gréber.

West of rue du Grand-Ruisseau.

Residents in the area are advised to boil water for one minute before drinking it or using it to brush teeth.

The boil water advisories are issued when tests have identified the presence of bacteria, says the City of Gatineau on its website.

A small part of the area — east of boulevard Labrosse — was also part of a larger boil water advisory issued last week.

For more information call 311, the city said.