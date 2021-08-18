Boil-water advisory lifted for area of Gatineau

A boil-water advisory that affected thousands in the east end of Gatineau, Que., was lifted after analysis and tests confirmed the water is safe to drink.

Roughly 5,600 residents in the Buckingham area are now asked to open their taps or water fountains and let the water run for one minute, or until it gets cold, before using it, according to the City of Gatineau.

Ice made during the advisory should also be discarded, the city says.

The advisory had applied to homes north of Foucault Street and the Autoroute 50 junction, to the city limits.