Hull boil-water advisory lifted

Thousands of residents in the Hull sector of Gatineau will be able to drink the water out of their taps again after the City of Gatineau lifted a boil-water advisory that had been in place for more than two days.

Around 24,500 residences were under the boil-water advisory after a major water main break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

Eleven homes were flooded and two had to be evacuated because of the break that happened Monday evening.

Several schools were also closed Tuesday.

The advisory had affected these parts of Gatineau. (City of Gatineau)

The samples now meet drinking water standards, the city wrote in a release. Residents are still advised to open up all cold water taps and run the water for around one minute before using it.

The water in any outside taps and hoses should also be emptied.