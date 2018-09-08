Gatineau businesses seek answers after city's 4th boil-water advisory of 2018

Businesses in a Gatineau neighbourhood that was placed under a boil-water advisory for two days this week want answers about why the advisories keep happening — and what the city's doing about it.

On Sept. 6, the City of Gatineau issued the advisory for a portion of the Gatineau sector south of Highway 50.

The advisory was lifted for the majority of the sector Saturday afternoon, aside from a small area near the Lac-Beauchamp municipal pavilion.

Ronald Sabourin, co-owner of Frissons & Bonbon on Boulevard Maloney, had several customers ordering milkshakes, ice cream and other frozen treats Friday, before the advisory was lifted.

Sabourin told CBC about some of the safety precautions he'd been taking to ensure his patrons didn't fall il.

"Because we're in the food business and we're always dealing with water, what we have to do in this case is boil some water and put food sterilizer in it," he said.

"Whatever products we use a lot, we sterilize after every use."

He said while that process slows down service during a rush, the sterilizer itself isn't very costly.

Kamal Assoui, owner of Pizzarama on Boulevard Maloney, says he would like Gatineau to give residents and businesses more notice ahead of water disruptions. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Recurring issue

Sabourin said his first thought when he received a text about the advisory — the fourth in Gatineau this year — was that he couldn't believe it was happening again.

"Something is causing it and, not to blame the city, but it would be nice to know [why] and what they're doing to fix the problem," he said.

Kamal Assoui runs Pizzarama on Boulevard Maloney, and said he went straight to his customers when the advisory came in.

"They had water on the table so right away I told them not to drink it," he said.

Assoui said he decided to buy bottled water to cook with.

At the Giant Tiger and Metro stores on Boulevard Maloney, there were large gaps in the shelves selling bottled water.

A manager at Metro told CBC that the grocery store increases its bottled water orders when boil-water advisories are issued, and that it's common to see people stocking up on four-litre containers.

'It's the same river'

Assoui said he doesn't understand why Gatineau has been placed under four advisories this year, while Ottawa Public Health has issued no similar advisories.

"It's the same river. Why do we always have this problem? They don't have this problem, I have no idea," he said.

Thousands of Gatineau residents and businesses were under a boil-water advisory until Saturday afternoon, when the city lifted it for the vast majority of the affected area. (The City of Gatineau)

The City of Gatineau said this week's boil-water advisory was issued when three of 10 water samples tested positive for bacteria.

It said the city conducts 125 tests per week

Boil-water advisories are issued when more than 200 homes could be affected, the city said.

"It is an inconvenience. Is the city too preventative? That's not for me to answer," said spokesperson Yves Melanson in an interview with Radio-Canada.

Melanson said there is no single cause for this year's advisories, although sometimes they are triggered by construction work or weather that damages water pipes.

The city said Saturday afternoon that the water in the majority of the district was now safe to drink.

People who live or work in the area should run their faucets for one minute or until the water is cold before consuming it, the city said.