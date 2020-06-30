Skip to Main Content
Baby's body found behind Gatineau apartment building
Gatineau police have arrested a woman in connection with the discovery of a baby's body behind an apartment building in the city's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood Monday.

Woman arrested, 'family dispute' involved, police say

Gatineau police are investigating the discovery of an infant's body behind a Mont-Bleu apartment building on June 29, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Gatineau police have arrested a woman in her 20s in connection with the discovery of a baby's body behind an apartment building in the city's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood.

A passerby found the infant's body behind the building on boulevard du Mont-Bleu around 5 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police haven't released the precise age or gender of the baby, nor have they confirmed any connection between the child and the woman who was arrested.

Police said some sort of family dispute was involved. No charges have been announced.

Gatineau police said psychological support has been offered to the person who found the body.

