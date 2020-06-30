Baby's body found behind Gatineau apartment building

Gatineau police have arrested a woman in her 20s in connection with the discovery of a baby's body behind an apartment building in the city's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood.

A passerby found the infant's body behind the building on boulevard du Mont-Bleu around 5 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police haven't released the precise age or gender of the baby, nor have they confirmed any connection between the child and the woman who was arrested.

Police said some sort of family dispute was involved. No charges have been announced.

Gatineau police said psychological support has been offered to the person who found the body.