Speedy bear cub eludes capture as it snacks through Gatineau neighbourhood

A bear in the yard of a home in Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que., a central neighbourhood that stretches from Gatineau Park in the west to the Gatineau River and Lac Leamy in the east. (Supplied by Natasha Miranda)

A young bear has been seen scrounging through bins and bird feeders in Gatineau, Que.'s, Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond sector in recent weeks, outrunning capture attempts by experts.

Quebec's ministry of forests, wildlife and parks told Radio-Canada it has received multiple reports about a young bear on its own in the area since the start of October, but can't determine if they're all the same bear.

The affected area borders on Gatineau Park to the west, but the head of a local community association said sightings have been reported further away.

The bear (or bears) has been showing no signs of aggression while searching for food, Association des résidents Parc de la Montagne president Réjean Laflamme told Radio-Canada, but there are some concerns about the three schools in the area.

"[Wildlife protection workers] have been called more than once. Police have also been called. But [the bear] gets away. It's faster than the ministry staff," he said in an interview in French.

A bear spotted in the yard of a home in Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond. (Supplied by Natasha Miranda)

The ministry said a cage has been brought to the area northwest of the downtown core to try to relocate it.

In the meantime, the ministry is encouraging residents to remember advice for discouraging bears from visiting and what to do if you're outside with one. That includes taking care of household waste, fruit trees and bird feeders.

Bears typically eat and drink a lot around autumn to prepare for hibernation, which can lead to more sightings.