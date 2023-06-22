Gatineau bans fireworks for Saint-Jean-Baptiste and Canada days

Gatineau is following other Quebec municipalities in banning fireworks during Canada Day and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day celebrations.

The prohibition is based on a recommendation from the province's forest firefighting agency, Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), due to numerous forest fires that have raged across Quebec recently.

Gatineau residents won't be able to launch fireworks or use sparklers during the festivities for the June 24 and July 1 holidays, the city said in a news release. It reiterated any open air fire is prohibited "at all times on all the territory of Gatineau."

"It is important to double down on our vigilance given the situation of forest fires now striking Quebec," the city release added.

For those who have already received a fireworks permit, the city said they will receive a "courtesy call" from the Service de sécurité incendie (SSIG) to advise them of the ban.

Ottawa has not issued a similar fireworks ban for Canada Day, and city media relations told CBC Thursday that fireworks will go ahead as planned on July 1 at LeBreton Flats.

According to the latest status report, SOPFEU is now fighting 80 active fires in Quebec, including 21 that are considered out of control.