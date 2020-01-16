Man severely burned in Aylmer explosion
A man in his 40s has been transferred to hospital in Montreal to be treated for severe burns after an explosion and fire at a home in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que., Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called to the home on chemin Fraser in Aylmer just after 8 p.m.
The victim suffered burns to about 60 per cent of his body.
He was first taken to a hospital in Gatineau, then transferred for specialized care in Montreal.
The cause of the fire has not been released.