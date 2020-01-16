Skip to Main Content
Man severely burned in Aylmer explosion
Victim transferred to hospital in Montreal for specialized care

Firefighters were called to this home near the Ottawa River just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. (CBC)

A man in his 40s has been transported to hospital in Montreal to be treated for severe burns after an explosion and fire at a home in Gatineau, Que., Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on chemin Fraser in Aylmer just after 8 p.m.

The victim suffered burns to about 60 per cent of his body.

He was first taken to a hospital in Gatineau, then transferred for specialized care in Montreal.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

