Man severely burned in Aylmer explosion

A man in his 40s has been transported to hospital in Montreal to be treated for severe burns after an explosion and fire at a home in Gatineau, Que., Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on chemin Fraser in Aylmer just after 8 p.m.

The victim suffered burns to about 60 per cent of his body.

He was first taken to a hospital in Gatineau, then transferred for specialized care in Montreal.

The cause of the fire has not been released.