Unprotected Aylmer forest could be preserved with park status

The City of Gatineau and the Boucher Forest Foundation have come up with a proposal to protect a 300-hectare forest in Aylmer.

If approved by Gatineau city council, the city would give $785,000 to the foundation to manage a new Boucher Forest Park as part of a three-year agreement, while the foundation would put up $140,000.

The proposal is the culmination of an 11-year effort by residents and activists to protect the area.

The Boucher Forest, bordered by Autoroute 148, chemin Vanier and boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne in north Aylmer, is the largest unprotected woodlot in Gatineau.

13 tree stands

The new Boucher Forest Park would protect 400 different plant and animal species and 13 different tree stands, including the largest stand of black walnut trees in the National Capital Region.

The park is also an important stop for 100 species of migratory birds, including 27 with precarious status and 20 with protected status.

The foundation would be responsible for maintaining trails and installing necessary infrastructure, and for negotiating rights of way on land in the park that doesn't belong to the city. Sign design, furniture and the development of new trails haven't yet been discussed.

The agreement between the foundation and the city will be presented for a vote at the next Gatineau city council meeting on March 19.