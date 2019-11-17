Gatineau man taken to hospital after attack

Skip to Main Content
A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital last night following an altercation on 40 Rue Adrien-Robert in Gatineau.

When police arrived at the scene at 12:30 a.m., they took a woman in for questioning. (Stephane Beaudoin/Radio-Canada)

According to police, the Gatineau resident suffered injuries to his head and arms after being attacked with a knife or blunt object.

When police arrived at the scene at 12:30 a.m., they took a woman in for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.

