Gatineau man taken to hospital after attack
A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital last night following an altercation on 40 Rue Adrien-Robert in Gatineau.
According to police, the Gatineau resident suffered injuries to his head and arms after being attacked with a knife or blunt object.
When police arrived at the scene at 12:30 a.m., they took a woman in for questioning.
An investigation is ongoing.