Gatineau considers lifting ban on alcohol in parks
City could also let restaurants expand patios to help ease financial strain of COVID-19
The City of Gatineau is considering making it legal to consume alcohol in public parks.
The measure is part of a broader plan focused on allowing residents to enjoy themselves outside during the summer while respecting the physical distancing rules requiring people to stay two metres apart.
The plan, which will be tabled at the next meeting of the municipal council, would also allow restaurateurs to extend their patios onto public property.
Municipal governments in Quebec City, Saguenay, Que., and Drummondville, Que., have already decided to allow alcohol consumption in certain parks within their boundaries.
- Day camps in Gatineau to go ahead with fewer kids, more staff
- Gatineau prepares for Ontario influx as malls, hair salons reopen
In Gatineau, city staff are currently analyzing the potential impact of such a policy. Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said he's awaiting the results of the analysis, but finds the idea intriguing.
"The more space we can give people to have a life together — even if it's two meters apart," said Pedneaud-Jobin in an interview with Radio-Canada. "For me, it's important for our mental health, I would even say our happiness."
Gatineau's council will also consider suspending some patio fees for bars and restaurants. Both measures would be welcome with business owners, who are still waiting for the provincial government to let them reopen.
"In the context in which we live now, any measure can be useful and helpful," said Véronique Rivest, sommelier and owner of the wine bar Soif in Old Hull.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.